ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One St. Louis County hospital discharged its 1,000th recovered COVID-19 patient on Friday.
Cameras rolled on cheers and smiles from the nurses and doctors at Christian Hospital and it was all for 72-year-old Saran Powviriya. He got to go home on Friday after being hospitalized with the virus for even days.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 16,239 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from area hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic.
