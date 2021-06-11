ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been 18 years since a St. Louis' mother's worst nightmare became a reality.

Chirstian Ferguson, a severely disabled child, vanished on June 11, 2003.

On Friday, Christian’s mother, Theda Person, stood outside Cardinal Glennon, where he was treated as an infant, and paid tribute to him wearing a t-shirt and necklace in honor of him. He’s still missing and Theda hopes time doesn’t lead to people forgetting about her child.

"I'm hoping the life of my child and my fight for justice will help people think about how they can be a blessing to others,” said Theda.

Dawam Ferguson, Christian’s father, is charged in the boy’s presumed death. He’s set back in court in July facing a first-degree murder charge.