ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been 18 years since a St. Louis' mother's worst nightmare became a reality.
Chirstian Ferguson, a severely disabled child, vanished on June 11, 2003.
On Friday, Christian’s mother, Theda Person, stood outside Cardinal Glennon, where he was treated as an infant, and paid tribute to him wearing a t-shirt and necklace in honor of him. He’s still missing and Theda hopes time doesn’t lead to people forgetting about her child.
"I'm hoping the life of my child and my fight for justice will help people think about how they can be a blessing to others,” said Theda.
It has been 16 years since a 9-year-old disabled boy went missing, and now, his father is charged in the child's presumed death.
Dawam Ferguson, Christian’s father, is charged in the boy’s presumed death. He’s set back in court in July facing a first-degree murder charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.