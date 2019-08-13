ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted reality television star Todd Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges.
U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak said the 12-count indictment was issued Tuesday against the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, and his wife, Julie. It also includes charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
The show on USA has followed the Chrisleys' tight-knit family for seven seasons. The family moved to the Nashville area a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta's northern suburbs.
Chrisley wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that he and his wife had done nothing wrong.
