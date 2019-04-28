In Enterprise Center, Chris Kerber, the voice of Blues Hockey on KMOX and KMOV's own Doug Vaughn look ahead to the Blues Game 3 in Dallas. They also discuss Coach Craig Berube's chances for winning the NHL's Coach of the Year.
Watch Part One:
Watch Part Two:
