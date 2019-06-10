ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Chris Brown will perform at the Enterprise Center this fall.
Brown, along with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, will make a stop on their INDIGOAT tour in St. Louis on October 2.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at noon at Live Nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.