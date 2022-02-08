Chralene O'Dell becomes South Roxana's first female officer

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Officer Chralene "Charlie" O'Dell was sworn in January 4 at the South Roxana Police Department, becoming the first female officer in the department's history. She said she wanted to be a police officer since she was a kid.
"It's a dream come true, and they have been nothing but welcoming," O’Dell said.
O'Dell grew up in a rough environment in Granite City with her family that struggled to make ends meet. She said that the DARE officers in the school district were role models that influenced her decision to pursue a career in law enforcement.
"The DARE officers there they were able to show me a life outside of that environment and that inspired me to pursue my dream," O'Dell said.
O’Dell has a lot of support from Police Chief Bob Coles and Mayor Barbara Overton, who happens to be the first female mayor of South Roxana.
"I think it's wonderful Overton said. “I think she'll bring a different perspective. She's, she seems to have like a lot of empathy for people."
O'Dell is the mother of three boys, ages 14, 8 and 4. She waited until they were older before she went to the police academy to pursue her law enforcement career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.