ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The planners behind the Chouteau Greenway announced the public decided on the new name for the project: The Brickline Greenway.
The plan for the project calls for connecting Forest Park to the Arch, Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park.
Planners released new design plans of what the proposed sprawling greenway will look like once completed. See those renderings here.
The renderings are just concepts and will not be the final design, but they help understand the vision for the multi-million dollar project.
“What we wanted to do is come up with some colorful ideas to help people understand what could happen, what a greenway might look like,” said Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway.
Great Rivers Greenway has helped create 121 miles of trails and paths throughout the St. Louis region and this project would transform the city.
For more about the plan and how it has grown, click here.
