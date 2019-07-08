ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For men there’s likely hundreds of feet between them and a pedicure.
Sitting in a nail salon dominated by women can feel weird and has forced a lot of men to not get a manicure or pedicure.
“Sweetheart, you need to stop scratching me in the middle of the night, with your toes,” said Amy Tucker.
Amy and Ty Tucker own Chisel Nail Salon in St. Peters. The shop caters to men only.
“They think it’s for women, they think it’s a woman thing and a lot of guys don’t realize it’s part of healthcare, it’s part of taking care of yourself and grooming yourself,” said Ty Tucker.
For years, Ty says his wife, Amy, pestered him into going with her to the nail salon. Then, finally, one day he did it and says it was life-changing! So much so that he decided to open a nail salon for men.
Amy says clients have come from all over the St. Louis metro, including Alton. She says guys come in a little shy and timid because most times their wives or girlfriends sent them in.
“The reason it's so taboo is because it's dominated by women,” she said. “When they come in, I say this is a great opportunity to teach them about footcare and healthcare for their feet.”
Chisel has been open for a little more than a year and clients are growing. Amy and another nail tech are the ones who give manicures and pedicures.
Courtney Poke has gotten one pedicure before, but he’s a regular now after the Chisel experience.
“I’m in car sales, I’m pounding concrete all day, sometimes 10-12 hours a day and feet get tired and I’d like to be able to walk on my feet in 10-20 years like normal,” said Poke.
Ty and Amy say they are looking into expanding and opening a few more locations in St. Louis City and County in the future.
“You maintain everything else, but you need to start right at your ankles,” said Amy.
