ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At Jim Butler Chevrolet in Fenton, President Brad Sowers says new cars cannot come in fast enough to meet the demand from buyers.

"Normally I have 1,000 new cars on the lot to sell,” said Sowers. “Now we're down to 15 cars on the lot."

Many of Chevy’s hottest models, like the Colorado truck made in Wentzville, are now being further impacted as General Motors moves to halt production for two weeks at the plant and in other facilities across the country.

"We have the best demand ever for new cars, the bad news is supply of new vehicles for our company has been dwindling mostly because of the global chip supply shortage,” said Sowers.

Wentzville GM plant to pause production as computer chip shortage continues to hammer automakers The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

It is not just a shortage in chips that is impacting the availability of new cars. Other supply issues, production halts during COVID-19, and consumer interest in buying new cars has created an issue where the demand is exceeding supply.

Supply shortages is an issue plaguing other car makers too, which is creating some delays on when and how many new cars dealerships can receive.

"We would normally have 300 in stock and we would run with somewhere around a 90-day supply. Most of the manufacturers are telling us that we're probably going to be looking in a best-case scenario of a 30-to-45-day supply probably going into the year 2022,” said Aaron Paton, Sales Director for Suntrup Automotive. “The nice thing, the advantage for consumer right now, is that the MSRPs have stayed the same.”

Paton says the other benefit for the consumer is dealerships are increasing their demand for trade-in vehicles in order to fill their lots.

“If you look at most dealers' inventories, the used cars are probably 75 percent of what they would’ve stocked a year ago, which is causing everybody to do a little bit of a shift,” said Paton. "The consumer is getting a lot more for their trade-in in the history of time.”

However, if your plan is to buy new, dealerships say waiting until inventory improves is not necessarily the answer.

"Your thought that the price is higher right now because of supply, but in reality, all of the prices are going up,” said Sowers. “So, what you think you may save by waiting, you'll probably lose with the price increases for 2022 and 2023."

Dealers say car buyers are also adapting knowing that new inventory may not be as abundant as in previous years.

"There will be some vehicles out there, we just won’t have double and triple the amount of inventory out there for some people to look at, but a lot of people have adapted to that,” said Paton. “They're pre-ordering vehicles."