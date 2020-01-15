BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed and beat a delivery driver for a Chinese restaurant in Belleville on Tuesday night.
The robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of west I Street.
Police said the driver was delivering an order when he was confronted by two male suspects who pointed handguns at him and punched him.
Police said the suspects took his property and money before fleeing on foot.
The incident came less than a week after a pizza delivery driver was shot in Richmond Heights.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
