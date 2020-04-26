China lifts 76-day lockdown on Wuhan as city reemerges from coronavirus crisis

Passengers wear facemasks as they form a queue at the Wuhan Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, early on April 8, as they prepare to leave the city for the first time in more than ten weeks.

 Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

 CHINA (AP) -- China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the 11th straight day on Sunday.

It also confirmed 11 more cases, raising its total to 82,827. Five of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, a northeastern border area with Russia that has seen a surge in infections.

Another was in Guangdong province, a manufacturing and tech region bordering Hong Kong in the south.

The other five were imported from overseas. China has identified 1,634 imported cases in all.

