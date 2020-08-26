ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old chimpanzee at the Saint Louis Zoo will give birth this fall!
Utamu is due to give birth this fall at the Jungle of the Apes. In September 2019, she gave birth to her first baby, which was stillborn or died shortly after birth.
“The loss of the baby was incredibly sad for all of us,” said Heidi Hellmuth, Curator of Primates, Saint Louis Zoo. “Utamu showed a lot of positive behaviors during her pregnancy. Additionally, she was mother-raised by Rosebud, and that experience, along with Rosebud’s presence as an experienced ‘grandma,’ are hopeful signs that she’ll know how to care for her newborn this year.”
Utamu and Rosebud came to St. Louis from Miami in 2007.
Kijana, a 28-year-old male who arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo in 2018, is the presumed father, but because there are other males in the troop a blood test will be done when the baby is older to determine paternity.
“Kijana and Utamu bonded from the moment they met and were instant allies and are often seen playing or grooming together,” said Helen Boostrom, Zoological Manager of Primates, Saint Louis Zoo.
Click here to follow Utamu’s pregnancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.