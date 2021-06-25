STOCKTON, CA. (CNN) -- California authorities released video of an incident that killed two people last month. Stockton police responded to a domestic violence call, and shortly afterward the suspect opened fire, hitting a police officer, who later died from his injuries.
We want to warn you -- the video is disturbing.
The video is body cam footage from Stockton police officer Jimmy Inn last month. He walks up to a door to check out reports of a domestic disturbance and is greeted with gunfire. Inn goes down and his partner officer Pancho Freer takes cover, frantically calling for backup.
The suspect, Lance Lowe, comes out of the home and shoots at officer Freer, hitting his patrol car.
Freer feared for his life while his partner lay bleeding on the ground, then he saw a new threat: the suspect-holding his eight--year-old son by the neck.
The two faced off, with Freer warning the suspect, saying, "I don't want to kill you," while continuing to call for help.
The standoff continues until a good Samaritan neighbor tackles the suspect , removing the boy from harm's way as Freer opens fire killing Lowe.
Officer Jimmy In, a five-year veteran of the force and father of three, later died from his injuries.
