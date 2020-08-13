ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Children’s Zoo at the Saint Louis Zoo will close later this year.
The 3.5-acre family and children’s area opened at the Saint Louis Zoo in 1969 with the goal of allowing children to connect with nature and inspire a love of animals and learning.
“It was a heart-wrenching decision to close the Children’s Zoo, however, safety is our highest priority,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “The Children’s Zoo was designed for high-touch and interactive experiences, which is not conducive to a COVID or post-COVID environment.”
The Children’s Zoo will remain open with free admission until the end of October. The animals currently residing at the Children’s Zoo are being relocated to other parts of the Zoo.
Then, in spring 2021, a temporary dinosaur exhibit, called Dinoroarus, will be open in the space for a couple of years, according to Zoo officials. The temporary exhibit will stay in place while Zoo officials re-imagine the area.
“We had a similar exhibit like this back in 2008, but this time, we have much more space to include many more life-size animatronic dinosaurs in a one-of-a-kind walk-through experience,” said Dr. Bonner. “Dinoroarus will give us a chance to talk about difficult topics like extinction and how some predecessors of dinosaurs, like turtles and crocodiles, are still with us, as well as how some descendants of dinosaurs, like birds, still grace our lives.”
The temporary exhibit will include 15 different groupings of dinosaurs that move realistically. Admission costs and other details for Dinoroarus will be released later.
