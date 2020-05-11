ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants, hair and nail salons have been open for a week in Jefferson county and will open next week in St. Louis City and county. There’s a lot for a parent to know to keep their children safe.
"In a perfect world I think we'd continue to keep everything shut down,” explained Dr. Andrew Janowski with St. Louis Children’s Hospital. “But we also have to be mindful of what's going on with the economy, People still need to have their jobs, need to put food on the table; so it's a really difficult balance to achieve at this point."
Janowski said there’s a risk to playing little league baseball games, no matter how much social distancing is attempted. He also advised parents to have their children wear a mask. The same goes with other public places when you can.
"Social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands are probably our biggest weapons in the fight against this virus," Janowski says.
If you've cancelled the big vacation and are thinking about a road trip with a stay at an Airbnb, he said you need to talk with the owners to find out how recently someone else stayed there. Over a week and there's nothing to worry about but if someone's stayed there less than a week before then it needs to be disinfected first.
