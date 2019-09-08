ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- several kids were awarded medals Sunday after participating in the Fifth Annual Tri My Best, an adaptive triathlon for children with motor disabilities.
Lebo Hanks was one of the kids awarded a medal. He was adopted from South Africa and has cerebral palsy. He had a major surgery since he participated in last year's event, and Sunday was a celebration of all the things he could do.
"I think today he got to show off everything he's been working on in rehab, that's why this is so fun for us," Hanks' mother Angela Hanks said. "His family and everyone gets to see what he's been working so hard to do which is learn how to walk and that's what he's done."
The event was held at Washington University.
