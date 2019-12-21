ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local organization gave children in a north St. Louis City neighborhood new toys ahead Christmas on Saturday.
The non-profit Touching Millions & Billions partnered up with the New Northside Development Center and sponsored a toy drive for children in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
The toy drive was meant for children who have lost a parent to gun violence or children who have a parent who is incarcerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.