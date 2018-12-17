ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – No children were injured during a Monday morning school bus crash, according to officials.
More than 20 kids were reportedly on the bus, which was from the Ferguson-Florissant School District, when it crashed on South Florissant and Elkan around 8:30 a.m.
Some children were being checked out as a precaution.
No other information has been released.
