EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the Metro East battled a large blaze early Saturday morning.
Crews arrived to an apartment fire near 6th Street and St. Louis Ave in East St. Louis at 6:30 a.m. First responders said over 20 residents were inside the building and four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after jumping from the second-story window.
“From my understanding the occupants threw some children out of the windows to safety and they were caught by blankets," said East St. Louis Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Derrick Burns.
A fire broke earlier at the apartment building and residents were evacuated briefly.
“We did have another fire here at about 4 a.m. I think it was either in the trash can or in the laundry area. It was put out upon arrival," said an ambulance driver on scene. " The crews got here, they did an inspection of the building. Everything checked out and two and a half hours later, we show up to this."
Around 9 a.m., officials said the fire was under control.
Metrolink trains were halted between the 5th Street and Missouri and JJK Center MetroLink stations due to the fire, but resumed operations as of 2:15 p.m.
