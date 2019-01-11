ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teen and two younger children were among the four people taken to a hospital after a fire in St. Charles.
The fire broke out at an apartment in the 1700 block of Florine, which is just north of First Capitol Drive, early Friday morning. Firefighters told News 4 one of the residents called 911 to report the blaze.
Officials said the teen, two younger children and an adult were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
A dog was also reportedly saved.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
