FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two children suffered minor injuries in an accident involving a school bus that occurred in Florissant Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters said the accident, which involved a bus and a car, happened near the intersection of Aubuchon and Saint Louis just after 2:30 p.m.
Two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver and passenger in the car refused treatment.
