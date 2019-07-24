ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Children took to the streets Wednesday in an effort to stop gun violence in St. Louis City.
Midtown Community Services Summer Academy Day Camp marched down Manchester Avenue in the Grove for the Children’s Peace Parade.
There has been a recent rash of young people killed by gun violence this summer. The children who marched, ages 5-12, are hoping to promote peace.
80 children participated in the event. 2019 is 30th year it is was held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.