CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 3-year-old was ejected and a 4-year-old was also injured in a head-on accident involving a SUV and semi that occurred in Clay County, Illinois Monday evening.
The accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dieterich Blacktop and East Park Street in Sailor Springs, a small town in Clay County. Illinois State Police say a 42-year-old man from Evansville, Indiana was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Dietrich Blacktop when he lost control of the SUV on the snowy road, crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head on.
A 3-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman inside the Tahoe were ejected. A 4-year-old boy and 41-year-old woman were also inside. Everyone inside the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injures. The driver of the the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say they cited the driver of the Tahoe for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving without a valid license and improper lane usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.