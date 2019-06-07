LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The first week of the 2019 Youth Summer Camp operated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, wrapped up Thursday evening. The second week of the popular summer camp begins Sunday. The camp is held at Redemption Ranch on Highway 47, about ten miles west of Winfield.
"You get to go swimming every day and you get really good food," said camper, Kadence Creech.
The camp is for children in Lincoln County who’ve completed the 5th grade. This year 355 children applied and for the first time some had to be turned away.
"It was incredible to see that many kids have an interest in our summer camp," said Lt. Andy Binder with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
"One of my friend's, one of her sisters went in the past and said it's really fun, you get to learn how to canoe and all that. So I thought I want to go," said camper, Kalea Lewis.
The camp, operated by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, packs a lot of fun into the week with canoeing, archery and swimming among the many activities. The children also learn about firefighters and law enforcement and got to see a demonstration by a sheriff’s department K-9 team.
The camp is believed to be the largest overnight youth camp operated by a police agency in the country. The cost is only $50 per child and donations and corperate sponsorships help offset the cost of running the two-week camp, which can run as high as $42,000.
The sheriff’s department’s six school resource officers along with three other officers are in charge of the camp. The department believes the camp allows children to see officers in a whole new light.
"It allows kids to know that we're approachable, we're human beings, you can talk to us. We want you to talk to us," said Binder.
By the end of the week, children who may have had a negative view of officers, usually have a change of heart.
"They're not actually as they seem they are. They're actually nice and fun," said Lewis.
Years from now sheriff’s officials hope the fun and favorable view of law enforcement officers will inform the decisions the campers make as adults.
"And later on we hope that we plant the seed that will grow from making a good decision instead of a bad decision," said Binder.
