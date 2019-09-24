NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities said two kids, under the age of 10, were uninjured during an armed carjacking late Sunday night.
Just past 8 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was getting out of her 2011 Nissan Rogue in the 1600 block of O'Fallon when an armed man opened the passenger side of her car.
Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim to hand over her keys. During the carjacking, there was a 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy inside.
After stealing the woman's keys, a second suspect got into the car and the pair sped off in her car.
No one injured during the carjacking. The investigation is ongoing.
