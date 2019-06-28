ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Six children were injured when two cars collided Thursday night.
Around 6:30 p.m, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hanley Road and Albin Avenue after the driver of a Ford Focus was hit by the driver of a Ford Taurus when she attempted to turn off Hanley onto Albin.
The driver of the Focus, 29, was unhurt, but she had six children in the car.
Two are nine years old, three are ten years old and one is 18 months old.
All six were taken to area hospitals. The 18-month-old and one of the 10-year-olds remain in critical condition.
The driver of the Taurus, a 33-year-old man, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. He was uninjured in the crash and has yet to be officially charged.
