ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in south St. Louis Thursday.
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. at a structure at Caroline and Ohio, and according to fire officials, at least four pediatric patients needed care.
It appeared the fire took place on the second floor of a three-family unit.
According to fire department officials, all four children were five years old or younger and had been left alone in the home.
All of them were transported to area hospitals and are in critical condition.
They were reportedly hiding during the fire.
It's unknown what caused the fire. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.