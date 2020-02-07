NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – 10 people were injured in an accident involving a school bus and car that occurred Friday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Grand, close to Fairground Park.
Nine children from the bus and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Several ambulances are at the scene. Other information was not immediately known.
