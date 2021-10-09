ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some children in north St. Louis County have a new book to read Saturday night thanks to a local organization.
A group called Turn The Page STL gave out free books at the drive-thru of a Florissant Chick-Fil-A. The group is dedicated to promoting literacy and helping kids improve their reading skills.
Their ambitious goal is to get children at grade level by the third grade. The group plans to host more events. You can visit their website and learn more.
