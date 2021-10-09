Some children in north St. Louis County have a new book to read Saturday night thanks to a local organization.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some children in north St. Louis County have a new book to read Saturday night thanks to a local organization. 

A group called Turn The Page STL gave out free books at the drive-thru of a Florissant Chick-Fil-A. The group is dedicated to promoting literacy and helping kids improve their reading skills.

Their ambitious goal is to get children at grade level by the third grade. The group plans to host more events. You can visit their website and learn more. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.