ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman had her two children in the car when she was carjacked Wednesday night in St. Louis.
Police said the 30-year-old woman had exited her 2012 Buick Lacrosse in the 3300 block of Delmar when an unknown man approached her with a gun and demanded her property around 10:30 p.m. The victim followed the suspect’s demands and took her two children from the vehicle before leaving the area.
The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove from the scene.
The ages of the children have not been disclosed.
No one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
