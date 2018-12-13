FESTUS (KMOV.com) - There was a lot of activity Thursday morning at the Walmart in Festus.
175 children were paired with a first responder and took part in the Jefferson County Shop with a Cop program.
“I already got a Hatchimal, Pokemon cards and I don’t know what else,” said Shaughnessy Brady, one the shoppers.
Each kid roamed aisle after aisle with s shopping buddy, loading the cart with $100 worth of clothes and toys.
After checking out, all of the kids chatted with Santa.
Nearly 30 first responder agencies participate in the program and raise money throughout the year, but they also rely on private donors such as Twin City Toyota.
“On top of that, talking with the kids, seeing them buying things for their family, their siblings. That is special as well,” said Todd Schutte with Twin City Toyota.
The participating children, who are kindergartners up through sixth graders, certainly welcome the presents but they also cherish the time they spend with a first responder.
Shaughnessy shared a lot of laughs with her shopping partner, who couldn’t keep up with her.
Another “Shop with a Cop” event will be held in De Soto on Monday. In total, around 300 kids have been selected for this year’s program in Jefferson County.
