ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At just 14 years old, Aniya Sykes has already experienced tragedy.
“My brother Michael Murphy was shot and killed November 17th, 2016 on the way to our mother’s birthday dinner"
Aniya’s story is one that seems to keep repeating in the St. Louis area.
So far this year, 10 children in the area have been shot and killed.
“You know, St. Louis, we are number one as the violent city in the country and I think that is unacceptable," Sykes said.
Sykes was moved to take action, joining dozens of other young people on Thursday for a rally for peace at Better Family Life.
The goal was to show the community the importance of young people's lives. The group is calling the initiative "Young Lives Matter."
"When you're young, your eyes are bright and open to the world, a world that is not so kind in return," said Daisha Robinson, an organizer of the rally.
The children paid tribute to those fallen, the families affected, and the future.
The day was spent with heartfelt messages, dancing, music, and honoring those who have been killed.
“Nothing good comes out of being in a negative mindset, so I feel like if you put yourself in a positive situation, a positive outcome will come out," Sykes said.
