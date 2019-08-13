(CBS News) -- Amazon's Echo devices may be manufactured with illegal overtime labor from Chinese teenagers, according to a report from the labor activist group China Labor Watch. Amazon said it's investigating the report and will address its concerns with Foxconn, the manufacturer contracted to make the devices.
"We are urgently investigating these allegations and addressing this with Foxconn at the most senior level," an Amazon spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "Additional teams of specialists are on-site to investigate, and we've initiated weekly audits of this issue."
Teenage interns from Chinese vocational schools are working 10-hour days, six days a week, in violation of a regulation in China that prohibits vocational school students from working overtime as well as night shifts, China Labor Watch said in its report. Students also reported being physically and verbally abused, the report said.
In one case, a 17-year-old student named Xiao Fang told China Labor Watch that she was told by her school that she would work between 5 to 8 hours per day. But her work on the Echo production line stretched to 10-hour days, which she said consisted of placing protective film over 3,000 Echo dots per day.
When she complained about the hours, she was told she couldn't continue her internship at Foxconn unless she worked overtime, and that if she didn't complete the internship, she would risk her chances of graduating as well as receiving scholarships, the report said.
Foxconn, based in Taiwan but operating numerous facilities in China and other countries, said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch that it has "doubled the oversight and monitoring of the internship program" to ensure that interns don't work overtime or nights.
"There have been instances in the past where lax oversight on the part of the local management team has allowed this to happen and, while the impacted interns were paid the additional wages associated with these shifts, this is not acceptable and we have taken immediate steps to ensure it will not be repeated," the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.