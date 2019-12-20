ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two children are dead following a Friday morning fire in South City.
The St. Louis Fire Department said three people were rescued from the burning home in the 5400 block of Michigan around 5:15 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they encountered light smoke. The three victims were then found near the front door. Firefighters said the fire was mostly out when they arrived.
The two children, believed to be 4 and 5 years old, were in cardiac arrest at the time they were rescued. First responders reportedly took immediate action and took them to the hospital. The boy and girl were pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after firefighters rescued them from the home.
A man who was rescued from the home was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Fire officials originally said the building appeared vacant when they arrived, but later said the three people who were rescued lived at the home. The home did have smoke detectors, although it is currently unknown if they were working at the time of the fire.
"As a mom and as@STLCityGovMayor, my heart breaks over these kids and for their family. Just terrible," Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted Friday morning.
Mayor Krewson went to ask that people keep the fire department in their thoughts and prayers.
