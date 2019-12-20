ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two children are dead following a Friday morning fire in South City.
The St. Louis Fire Department said three people were rescued from the burning home at the corner of Fassen and Michigan around 5:15 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they encountered heavy smoke.
According to a relative, Antwan Williams, and his children, 6-year-old Antwan Williams Jr. and 5-year-old Miracle Warner were found near the front door.
Firefighters said the fire was mostly out when they arrived.
The two children were in cardiac arrest at the time they were rescued. First responders reportedly took immediate action and took them to the hospital.
Antwan Williams Jr. and Warner were pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after firefighters rescued them from the home.
"These were some beautiful children," said Maria Williams, the boys' aunt. "I mean Miracle's smile, she had a beautiful smile and so did Junior and he laughed all the time."
Williams, a single father, was rescued from the home and remains in critical condition. A source told News 4 he doesn't know his children have died.
Both children were enrolled in kindergarten at Woodward Elementary, according to the St. Louis Public School District.
"They were like inseparable, they were like glue. All three of them was together and they loved each other a lot," Williams said.
Fire officials originally said the building appeared vacant when they arrived, but later said the three people who were rescued lived at the home.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told News 4 the home had working utilities and a space heater was not involved. He also said the home had smoke detectors, but investigators are working to find out if they were working at the time of the fire.
Jenkerson said it appeared the family woke up to the smoke and then were unable to make it out of the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.