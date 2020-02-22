ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One child was killed and another was critically injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in north St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two children and a woman were shot near Euclid Ave. and Highland around 1:48 p.m. One of the children later died from their injuries. The other child is in critical condition.
This is a developing situation. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
