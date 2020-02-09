CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some young musicians showed off their talents Sunday afternoon at Maryville University.
At the Kids Rock Cancer event the performers are all patients battling cancer or blood-related disorders. They write original songs to perform.
"It is an honor and privilege to work with families affected by cancer and blood disorders for the past ten years," Lead Music Therapist Tracie Sandheinrich said. “Music therapy, specifically therapeutic songwriting, has the power to help convey emotions that may otherwise be difficult to express.”
This is the tenth year for the Kids Rock Cancer program.
You can find more information on the Kids Rock Cancer program here.
