ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Spending an extended amount of time in the hospital can be hard kids and their families. A special visitor took time out of his busy schedule to to visit kids at a local hospital to make their day a little better.
The world-famous Mickey Mouse stopped by to play with some of the patients and hand out special souvenirs at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
News 4 talked to one parent who said Mickey's visit was a great experience for his daughter who suffers from a rare disease and periodically spends time at children's.
"We got a flyer in our room and we've been here before and know they do a lot of things for the kids,” the parent said. “And they love Mickey. They're having a blast especially Ellie. When Mickey walked in and saw her face light up. It was a great treat for her."
The last time he visited Children's Hospital was 12 years ago.
