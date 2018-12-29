ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles City police have identified the victims in the overnight quadruple homicide on Whetstone Drive which include a 8 and 10-year-old.
Zoe J. Kasten, 8, Jonathan Kasten, 10, and Jane Moeckel, 61, have been identified by police as the victims. A fourth victim, an adult female, has not yet been positively identified.
Police took the suspect, a 46-year-old male, in custody when they found him at a St. Charles QuikTrip. Workers at the convenience store called police when a man covered in blood went into the bathroom.
St. Charles police confirmed that three people were shot and killed at the home on Whetstone, and a fourth victim later died at the hospital from gunshot wounds sustained at the home.
The Major Case Squad has been called in to assist with the investigation. Helicopter and SWAT teams were also called to assist in the search for the suspect.
The suspect, male, allegedly left the scene on foot. Police will only describe the suspect as a white male in his 40s.
Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Whetstone at midnight Saturday. Upon arrival an officer was involved in gun battle with the suspect. The officer was uninjured and it is unknown if the suspect was struck.
Police held a press conference at St. Charles PD headquarters Saturday morning. No information on the suspect or the victim's identity has been released as authorities work to notify next of kin.
Charges are expected to be announced against the suspect in a 4 p.m. press conference at St. Charles Police headquarters. News 4 will stream the press conference on the KMOV News App and Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 as we work to get more information.
