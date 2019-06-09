ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after two toddlers were shot in South St. Louis City on Sunday, police say.
Police said two children were shot in the 4600 block of Michigan Ave. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood Saturday around 8:30 p.m.
Paramedics took a 6-year-old girl whose grandma confirmed was shot in the back. Witnesses saw the father of a 3-year-old performing CPR on his daughter.
The investigation is ongoing.
