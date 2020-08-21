ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Children aged 5 and older will be required to wear masks inside St. Louis County businesses and public facilities come Monday.
Officials with the county's health department made wearing a mask mandatory inside businesses and public facilities in early July and children under 9 were exempt from the order. The order changes on Monday, August 24 to reflect a new requirement in schools.
The county will require masks be worn in educational institutions, public or private, in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). This also goes into effect on Monday.
Officials said these are the times during school days when students can remove their masks:
- While at recess or in physical education class, as long as students are at least 6 feet apart..
- While participating in band, choir, or music class, as long as students are at least 6 feet apart.
- While consuming food or drink as long as students are at least 6 feet apart.
- In accordance with DPH’s Youth Sport Guidelines while participating in a school sponsored sport.
