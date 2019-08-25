ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six people, including three children, have died in homicides in St. Louis City since Friday night.
Around 8:00 p.m. Friday, 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was among four people shot near Soldan High School. She died at a local hospital.
READ: Girl, 8, killed in shooting near Soldan High School identified
Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a call at the Edge Lofts in the Downtown West neighborhood. Nyla Banks, 10, Antoinette Banks, 45, and Gene Watson III, 46, were found dead. Police say they suffered numerous puncture wounds.
Around the same time, police said Janese Crawford, 21, was shot on I-70 near West Florissant. She was found dead in a car in the 5000 block of Wren.
Sentonio Cox, 16, was shot in the head in the 7300 block of Vermont around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with any of the weekend homicides, police say.
16 children have been homicide victims in St. Louis City over the summer.
Saturday, St. Louis City officials announced that a $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest in any case where a child has been shot.
