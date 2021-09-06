ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Days before the body of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will return home to St. Louis, his childhood best friends are reflecting on the shock and devastation of his passing.

"It was like 3 in the morning when I got a message from his mom," said Allen Lutz. "And I just knew something was wrong."

Body of fallen Marine from Wentzville returning home September 8 The body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will be returning to St. Louis Wednesday.

Lutz met Schmitz in 7th grade at Premier Charter School in south St. Louis. The two quickly became good friends and Lutz said he begged Schmitz to attend the same high school as him, but Schmitz decided to live with his dad and attend Fort Zumwalt South.

"We all shared a passion for video games and that's how we all stayed connected even though we were all at different high schools, said Matt O'Hara, who met Schmitz through Lutz. "We'd be playing a game and then decide to all get together to hang out."

Both friends said Schmitz was passionate about having a career in the military and they were supportive when he decided to enlist at the age of 17.

"I was proud of him, he was going to pursue his dreams, he's going to do big things, it was great," said Lutz. "He was so happy about it."

After high school graduation in 2019, the two saw Schmitz off to boot camp. Lutz traveled to the graduation that fall with Schmitz's mom.

"I was so proud of him and he was so proud of everything he'd accomplished at that point," said Lutz. "It was a great trip to San Diego to see him."

Last fall, while Schmitz was stationed in San Diego, Lutz and O'Hara traveled to see Schmitz and enjoyed a weekend together.

"Honestly it was one the best trips I've ever had in my life," said O'Hara. "Just being there with my best friends, it was just a great time."

Both men said they were worried when Schmitz came to them and said he would be deployed to Jordan in April 2021. Despite their apprehension, they remember Schmitz being excited for the opportunity.

"I was really worried at first, but it was what he wanted to do," said Lutz. "Either way, I was still proud of him, but really worried and I didn't want nothing happening to him."

"I was really worried too," said O'Hara. "I told him to be safe, we kept in touch and talked as much as we could, but he was deployed so he didn't get to talk that much."

The three stayed in touch via FaceTime and messenger for months. Toward the end of August, Lutz said he reached out to Schmitz to see if he had seen what was going on in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"I asked him if he heard about it and to make sure he wasn't going to Afghanistan," said Lutz. "He said he was doing perfectly fine, having a good time, enjoying life and the next thing I know, I'm getting a message at 3:00 in the morning."

"He didn't want us to worry," said O'Hara.

Both said they later found out Schmitz told his parents about his assignment in Afghanistan, but told them he wasn't planning to tell O'Hara or Lutz, for fear they'd worry about him.

"Part of me wishes he would have told us, but then had he done that, we would have been so worried for him," said Lutz. "So we understand why he didn't."

Both friends are nervous for Schmitz's arrival home to St. Louis on Wednesday, devastated he won't be returning to hang-outs and video games like he was supposed to.

"I really want him to know I'm absolutely proud of him and there's nothing I wouldn't do for him," said Lutz. "I love the kid, he was always there, no matter what the issue was, he was there or if you needed someone to talk to, he was there."

"He wasn't just a friend to us, he was a brother," said O'Hara. "If I could sit here and talk to him, I'd just tell him how proud of him I am."

Asked if Schmitz would make the same decisions if given the choice, Lutz said "in a heartbeat."

Schmitz is scheduled to arrive at Lambert International Airport around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday. He will then be escorted along I-70 to Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles on Cave Springs Road.