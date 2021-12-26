Child wounded, 2 others narrowly missed by gunfire in separate Christmas weekend shootings

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 12-year-old child was shot and two other children were narrowly missed by bullets in two separate shootings that happened in North City Christmas weekend, police tell News 4.
The first shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lee and Newstead. Police say a 42-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were walking home from a convenience store when they heard shots. The man was shot in the hand and 12-year-old was grazed in the calf. Both were dropped off at a hospital in stable condition, police say.
Around 6:20 p.m. on Christmas Day, police say a 34-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 1-year-old boys were the victims in a road rage incident. They were inside a black SUV on westbound I-70 near Adelaide in North City when the woman was shot in the shoulder. The victims then drove to a nearly Loves Gas Station. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police say the man was not injured; gunfire narrowly missed the children in the backseats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.