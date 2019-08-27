ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A young student wandered away from a Belleville school last Wednesday, leaving school officials to make changes.
The 5-year-old wandered off from Whiteside Elementary School on Lebanon Avenue in Belleville. The child was found near a busy street by another parent.
Joseph and Jessica Young's son, Tyler, is in Kindergarten. While Joseph was driving to the school to pick the boy up, he saw another parent walking with him along the road.
“The parent that found him said my son was halfway down the road, by the main road walking by himself,” Joseph Young said.
Young said he spoke with the vice principal that evening and met with the principal the next day. He said he was told his son walked away from a crowded line, but said a teacher did not know his son was missing. Young said an arrangement was made to have his children picked up near the front desk moving forward.
“Something happened to my son when the teacher wasn’t watching him and he walked off,” said Joseph Young.
News 4 contacted the school and was told the child did walk away from the line, but never left school grounds. The school stresses there were teachers in the front and back of the line Tyler strayed from.
One day after the incident, the principal alerted kindergarten parents about a new and improved dismissal policy to prevent future incidents. School leaders want parents to know the safety of their children is their top priority.
In response, the school said:
Whiteside District 115 takes the safety of all students very seriously. In the instance in question, a kindergarten student during dismissal walked away from a line that he was in when moving to the dismissal point. This location is at the corner of the elementary school’s main entrance. At the time, this area was heavily congested with students and parents due to dismissal. The line did have supervisors located in front as well as behind the students as they moved to their designated dismissal point. From our investigation, this student did not leave school grounds and was escorted back to the dismissal point by a fellow grandparent picking up a student. At the same time, the student’s parent was arriving at school for pick up.
The assistant principal then spoke with the concerned parent over the phone and listened to the situation. The assistant principal then met and discussed the incident with the building principal who further investigated the matter. On Thursday, the following day, the parent met with the building principal when school started and again listened to concerns as well as offered different options for this student to be dismissed. The parent and principal agreed at the time to an alternate dismissal.
After this meeting, the building principal then reviewed the current kindergarten dismissal process and met with staff regarding the congestion in the general area. Through these conversations, along with general observations, the principal moved the exit point of kindergarten students from the building. The building level principal then called the parents of the student and discussed the new changes and provided further details of the incident.
The principal then sent a general email to all kindergarten families explaining to them that there would be a change to the exit point to help make the process more efficient. This change will not only help with efficiency but also provide an additional layer of supervision for kindergarten students.
