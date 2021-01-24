SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 7-year-old child and a toddler were injured in a house fire that broke out in South County Sunday morning.
The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Regina, which is just south of the St. Louis City-County line.
Police say five people were inside. A 7-year-old child was taken to a hospital with critical, but non-life threatening injuries, an 18-month-old child and two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman inside suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.
The Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.