ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was struck in a hit and run in south St. Louis City Sunday night. 

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the child was hit in the 3400 block of Louisiana after 8:30 p.m. The child suffered a cut to the head. 

This is in the Benton Park West neighborhood. Police said the suspected driver left the scene. No other information was released. 

