ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was struck in a hit and run in south St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the child was hit in the 3400 block of Louisiana after 8:30 p.m. The child suffered a cut to the head.
This is in the Benton Park West neighborhood. Police said the suspected driver left the scene. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.