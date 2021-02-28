ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A girl was shot while walking down a street in north St. Louis County Sunday night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the girl, about 10 years old, was walking in the 10,000 block of Earl Drive just after 8 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire.
The shooting address is near Moline Acres and Castle Point.
Paramedics took the girl to the hospital. Her injury isn't considered life-threatening. The person she was walking with wasn't injured.
You're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this incident.
