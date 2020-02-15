ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was shot while in a running car in south St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Police said the car was near Pennsylvania Ave. and Miami St. in the Gravois Park neighborhood when shots were fired and the child was struck around 1:40 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said the injuries are minor.
No other information was released.
