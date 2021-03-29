ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A child was shot early Monday in north St. Louis.

According to police, a child was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back just after 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of Gilmore. Both were reportedly conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released any information regarding suspects. The child’s age has not been released. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

This is the seventh shooting this month involving a juvenile. Last year, 261 kids were injured in shootings and treated between St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon.